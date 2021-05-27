Cancel
David Schwimmer: I was dealing with an ear injury filming Intelligence

By Sean Marland
whattowatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to keep David Schwimmer out of the news right now. As well as reuniting with the cast of classic sitcom Friends for a special reunion episode, he’s also back as the star of Intelligence Season 2. Schwimmer plays ambitious US agent Jerry Bernstein, who has been assigned to...

www.whattowatch.com
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Intelligence - Season 2 - First Look Sky Trailer and Press Release feat David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed

Sky today releases the official trailer for Intelligence 2, a Sky Original comedy returning to Sky One and streaming service NOW from 8 June. At the end of the first series of Intelligence, we saw NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) narrowly avoid being extradited back to the States to face charges of treason. Indebted to his boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel) for stepping in to protect him at the last minute - albeit with ulterior motives - we start series 2 with Jerry on the back foot. However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, by the end of episode 1 he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Peter Andre: I performed at David Schwimmer's wedding in 2010!

Peter Andre has revealed he performed at David Schwimmer’s 2010 wedding after being requested personally by the ‘Friends’ star. The 48-year-old singer has said he was asked to meet David back in 2010 when the actor was planning his wedding to Zoe Buckman – whom he divorced in 2017 – and thought the star was joking when he asked him to perform at his nuptials.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Ross and Rachel IRL? Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal 'Friends' crush

"Will you allow me to ask what I would consider to be a cheeky question?" host James Corden says to the cast of "Friends" during the beloved sitcom's highly anticipated reunion special, premiering Thursday on HBO Max. "It's impossible not to realize and see that you are all young, hot, good-looking, successful actors. It's inconceivable to me that there weren't, perhaps, off-screen romances."
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
TV & VideosJustice

When David Schwimmer Initially Met Matt LeBlanc On Friends, He Assumed

People are rediscovering all of their favourite characters, situations, and old fights thanks to the HBO Max reunion of the now-classic NBC sitcom “Friends.” Yes, the love connection between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) was ultimately the show’s bookend, but each character had their own intricate storyline that spanned ten seasons.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
CelebritiesNME

David Schwimmer reveals what it was like working with Marcel in ‘Friends’

Friends actor David Schwimmer has revealed what it was like working with Marcel the monkey during his time on the show. During the recent Friends: The Reunion event, Schwimmer detailed a list of issues when working with Marcel, including the times the monkey missed set cues and occasions when Marcel would eat live grubs whilst sat on Schwimmer’s shoulder.
CelebritiesJezebel

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Actually Had Crushes On Each Other But Did They Ever Take a Break

The Friends reunion is out in the world and boy did those people have a good time making money talking about the years they spent making money. The reunion, which has a run time of about 3.5 Friends episodes, covered every possible bit of nostalgia fans could possibly want while also delving into the lives of the actual actors, who are inextricably linked to their characters for eternity.
The Independent
The Independent

Friends fans blindsided by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s romance revelation in reunion episode

Friends fans have been left blindsided by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s romance revelation in the reunion episode.All six main cast members of the hit sitcom were brought back together in the special, which was released on Thursday (27 May).The reunion’s biggest moment came when host James Corden asked if there had been any off-screen romantic interest between any of the cast members back when the show was first filmed in the 1990s.In response, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another, before revealing they had “a major crush” on each other.Schwimmer said that they never got together as...