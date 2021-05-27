IndyCar, Cup Series worlds collide Sunday, with Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
The annual day for motorsports to take center stage in the U.S. sports world comes Sunday, as two of the biggest events take place over 1,100 miles of racing in circles. The Indianapolis 500, the premier event in the IndyCar Series, starts the afternoon from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Then the Coca-Cola 600, the longest and one of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR circuit, goes green in the early evening and runs deep into the night.www.foxsports.com