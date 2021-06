Johnny Gaudreau made a promise to himself. But more importantly, he made the same commitment to his mother, Jane. "It was a different year managing going to the rink, making sure you're putting in the work and taking care of what you need to on the ice - and then going home and having pages of homework to do," laughed Gaudreau, who was named the inaugural winner of the Daryl 'Doc' Seaman Award as the Flames' leading scorer this year on Monday.