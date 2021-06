If you do not plan on upgrading to any iPhone 13 model, then it is obvious you are waiting for those next-gen upgrades to show up on the iPhone 14. Of course, there are a significant number of things to be excited about, which we will discuss shortly, but do not plan on Apple adding a secondary display at the back. Still, one can be wishful, and if a secondary display is something you desire, this iPhone 14 concept will be a treat to watch.