Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting: What we know about the victims

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBxCp_0aDU0vg400

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee shot and killed nine of his co-workers on Wednesday morning at one of the agency’s rail yards in San Jose before shooting and killing himself, according to officials in San Jose.

Members of a union representing Valley Transportation Authority workers were meeting when the shooting began, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said, but it’s not clear the meeting was related to the attack.

The shooting took place in two buildings and killed employees who had been bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent over the course of their careers. One had worked for the agency since 1999.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Calif#Bus#Vta#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group#Attack#Bus#Assistant Superintendent#Mayor#Linemen#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Miami, OKPosted by
KRMG

Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Officials in Miami and relatives of victims are pleading with the community for information on suspects in a shooting at a banquet hall that killed three people and wounded 20 others. Police have made no arrests. Ashley Gannt, who is a cousin of one of the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KRMG

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.
Miami, OKPosted by
KRMG

Third person dies after mass shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI — A 32-year-old woman wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting outside a Miami banquet hall last month died Thursday, authorities said. Shaniqua Lachelle Peterson died after the May 30 shooting, becoming the third fatality after three masked gunmen opened fire at the side entrance of the El Mula Banquet Hall, the Miami Herald reported.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.