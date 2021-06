JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. — The former owner of a sub shop in upstate New York is accused of having an employee killed in 2019 because of back pay he owed her, authorities said. Jury selection began Monday for Georgios Kakavelos, who is on trial in the bludgeoning death of Allyzibeth Ann LaMont, 22, of Gloversville. Kakavelos, 52, of Ballston Spa, is charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy, concealment of a human corpse and evidence tampering.