JOHNSTOWN — Taryn Ringer connected for five goals and an assist to lead Johnstown to a 13-4 Foothills Council victory over Greenwich Friday night at Knox Field. Molly Memrick added three goals and three assists, while Reagan Wilcon had a goal and two assists and Kalen Eaton and Emily Fleming added a goal and an assist apiece. Molly Sweeney, Sadie Blowers both scored and Nicole Simon had an assist for the Lady Bills.