Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, NY

GJSD gives nod to ’21-’22 budget

Leader-Herald
 14 days ago

JOHNSTOWN — The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education recently formally accepted the vote on the $39.9 million 2021-22 district budget, with a 3.8 percent tax levy increase, which passed May 18 along with other propositions. The board at the Knox Building accepted the results for school budget vote,...

www.leaderherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knox, NY
Johnstown, NY
Education
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Budget#Tax#State Funds#Voter Turnout#Gjsd#The Board Of Education#School Budget Vote#Tax#Registered Voters#Board Members#Careful Consideration#Three Year Terms#District Reserves#Term#Poll Workers#Knox Building#Pre Existing Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Schumer, Gillibrand announce emergency Head Start funding in Capital Region

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced $1,096,431 in supplemental emergency Head Start funding to foster productive learning and ensure all students have access to robust early childhood education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding was allocated through the Administration...
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Study to be performed on trunk lines

JOHNSTOWN — The Fulton County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized a nearly $40,000 agreement with a Clifton Park firm to perform an infiltration and inflow study of the Glove Cities’ sewer trunk lines. The work is part of a massive, proposed multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure plan that could eventually...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Repaving to help improve Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE — An East Fulton Street resurfacing project being done recently will improve the city’s infrastructure for years, Department of Public Works Director Chris Perry told the Common Council Tuesday night at City Hall. In his work session report, Perry said resurfacing is being done involving numerous manholes, with risers...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Case workers to remain at GESD

JOHNSTOWN — Fulton County legislators on Monday decided to continue the county’s caseworker relationship with the Gloversville Enlarged School District. The Board of Supervisors authorized an extension of two caseworker positions through the Department of Social Services for the School Intervention Partnership Program (SIPP). “This is a very valuable program...
Johnstown, NYLeader-Herald

Council to consider PILOT

JOHNSTOWN — The Common Council will consider approval of a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT agreement for a North Perry Street affordable housing project at its business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be closed to the public,...
Fulton County, NYTimes Union

Seiler: The wages of falsehood

On Jan. 6, mere hours before an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, the Times Union published a fact-check of the claims made by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to justify her decision to vote against certification of the Electoral College votes of four states won by Joe Biden because of what she described as "serious questions."
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

New law would allow 12-, 13-year-olds to hunt

JOHNSTOWN — The Fulton County Board of Supervisors on May 10 set a June 14 public hearing for creation of a local law authorizing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under adult supervision. A proposed county local law to that effect was introduced...
Albany County, NYtribuneledgernews.com

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY — The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Gloversville, NYDaily Gazette

Gloversville Housing Authority board hires new director

GLOVERSVILLE – The Gloversville Housing Authority Board of Directors on Thursday voted to hire Jason Mazur to a four-year contract to serve as the authority’s sixth executive director since 2017. Mazur, a Johnstown resident, said his most recent job had been working as warehouse supervisor at the Dollar General distribution...
Albany County, NYWRGB

Albany County COVID-19 response

Albany County, WRGB — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that as of Friday, 57.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 49.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.2%, and full vaccination rate of 40.8%....
Johnstown, NYLeader-Herald

Memorial Day parades canceling

GLOVERSVILLE — The city will probably not have a Memorial Day parade this year, City Clerk Jennifer Mazur reported to the Common Council Tuesday night at City Hall. In her report to the council, Mazur said there exists a committee that annually organizes parades, as it is not a city government event. But she said she hasn’t heard from the committee this year and it may be too late for a Memorial Day parade. She said she gets repeated questions from the public on whether there will be a Memorial Day parade this year.
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany County accepting bids for the Central Warehouse

ALBANY (WRGB) — Downtown Albany’s biggest eyesore could have a new owner soon. Citing more than 10 years of unpaid taxes, Albany County officials say they’re now accepting bids for the Central Warehouse, which can be seen off of Interstate 787. They have put up the warehouse for auction and...