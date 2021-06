The Tigers clinched the Illinois Central Eight Conference crown with a victory against the Coalers on Thursday. Herscher scored three runs in the first inning before never looking back to improve to 20-7 overall and 12-2 in ICE play. Mia Ruder led the bats with a team-high three hits for an RBI and a run scored. Colby McDivitt picked up another win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits during five innings of work. Emma Powers, Allie Decman and Mary Kanak collected two hits each.