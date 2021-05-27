Influencers on Their Favorite Workout Wear for Curves
As temperatures rise and summer rolls in, it's officially time to break a sweat. Whether your workout of choice is something with high intensity like running, or slow and controlled like Pilates, there's workout wear that's right for you. We tapped six of our favorite influencers and asked them to showcase their favorite workout items that complement any size. Below, the best sports bras for a larger bust, some of the softest leggings out there, and even a one-piece of your dreams.www.marieclaire.com