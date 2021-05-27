Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Influencers on Their Favorite Workout Wear for Curves

By Katie Attardo
Marie Claire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures rise and summer rolls in, it's officially time to break a sweat. Whether your workout of choice is something with high intensity like running, or slow and controlled like Pilates, there's workout wear that's right for you. We tapped six of our favorite influencers and asked them to showcase their favorite workout items that complement any size. Below, the best sports bras for a larger bust, some of the softest leggings out there, and even a one-piece of your dreams.

www.marieclaire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencers#Workout#Sports Bra#Leggings#Pilates#Web Design#Chloe Lrb#Fabletics#Plus Size Gals#Style Choice#Super Stretchy#Nike Activewear#Thicker Thighs#Casual Lounge Days#Sweat#Mind#Time#Web Site#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers Back With Metallic Leggings & Crop Top for a Workout

Jennifer Lopez made another stylish trip to the gym this week while in Miami with rekindled flame Ben Affleck. The singer and actress wore a white crop top and purple metallic leggings, accented with oversized sunglasses and a bedazzled black crystal Guess tumbler (made in celebration of her iconic Super Bowl LIV performance). Her shoe of choice? Last’s “Sprint” sneaker, which she’s frequently worn throughout the last year. Though the original style is out of stock, a beige mesh iteration is currently on sale for $150 (compared to a $215 price tag) on Shopbop.
Beauty & Fashionfashionisers.com

Plus-Size Fashion Is Making These Experiences Far More Enjoyable

For plus-sized girls like me, many enjoyable activities are minefields. Going to the movies is fun until a character’s entire presence is an excuse for body-shaming jokes. Having dinner out with friends and family is great until one of them publicly shames you by caring about your nutritional health. Clothes...
WorkoutsMOJEH

Everything You Need For An At-Home Workout

Home workouts can ward off stress and allow you to maintain a regular regime even if you’re too busy to get to the gym. MOJEH uncovers the fitness essentials to help keep your at-home gym at the top of its game. Upping the ante on its wellness-on-the-go offerings, Technogym Live...
Apparelbestproducts.com

20 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits That Are Both Fun and Flattering

There's a full season of sunshine ahead, and the best way to celebrate is with a new swimsuit — or two! It can be daunting to go bathing suit shopping, but it doesn't have to be — there are tons are brands out there celebrating plus-size bodies through exclusive swimwear lines that are fun, flattering, and simply fabulous. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool, or just preparing for a potential trip, there's a cute swimsuit out there for everyone and anyone.
WorkoutsTrendHunter.com

Uplifting Pre-Workout Mists

HIIT Me Up is a mood-boosting mist by Dose and it uses natural essential oils to energize and motivate. The product is designed to be used as needed for a burst of energy, which may be not just before a workout but also throughout the day. The energizing mist, described...
Workoutsrunningonrealfood.com

Dumbbell and Kettlebell Workout

This full-body dumbbell and kettlebell workout can be completed with just a dumbbell and kettlebell. Perfect for a sweaty at-home challenge!. 1 dumbbell – suggested weight 35-50 lbs. (20-35 lbs for beginners) 1 kettlebell – suggested weight 20-24 kg (16 kg for beginners) Workout Details. View this workout on Instagram.
FitnessTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Workout Mats

The 'MATIV' interactive workout mat is a futuristic solution for avid athletes looking to take their at-home training to the next level. The mat works by being positioned on the floor and will go to work with its 40,000 sensors to detect 300 different movements in real-time when the person is working out. The system will then provide auditory feedback as they follow along with a workout to let them know what they should be doing differently.
WorkoutsPosted by
Mens Journal

The Most Versatile Barbells for Home Workouts

One of the most effective ways to work your full body from home is with a barbell. This powerhouse piece of equipment serves novices and experienced weightlifters alike, and allows you to fast-track your workouts as needed to target multiple muscle groups at once. From split squat to reverse crunch, you can build a whole workout around this versatile product—and moreover, build a more powerful body too. Not sure where to look? We’re highlighting the five best barbells for home workouts below.
WorkoutsPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Ultimate Hill Workout

There’s a good reason runners say “Hills pay the bills.” Not only is hill training crucial for rolling courses like the February 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials; it’s also the ultimate workout multitasker. As Rice University women’s track and cross-country coach Jim Bevan explains, running uphill strengthens muscles, boosts speed and agility, stretches the Achilles, and promotes hip extension. That makes it beneficial for everyone. All you need are a pair of shoes, a hill roughly 40 yards long, and about 30 minutes.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Yoga Tank Tops for Women Sleeveless Workout Tank Tops

Easy to match your pants, leggings, jeans, or shorts for a cool everyday look, perfect for workout, yoga, running, gym, exercise or everyday use. You can match these tank tops in the way you like. Bssic active wear. Designed with racer back style, crew neckline provides the muscle tank top...
Lifestylehungryrunnergirl.com

Friday Favorites!

I haven’t done this in a while! The treadmill gave me the chance to run yesterday, and I was very thankful for it. I went over to my sister’s gym to use the treadmill so Skye could play with her cousins and Beck could hang out on the ground next to me. I also got to talk to my sister for most of the run, which made the time go by way faster.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Buttery Soft Workout Sports

The best workout clothes are designed to make working out as comfortable as possible!. Fezodo High Waist I Ultra Soft I Super Stretchy 5” / 8” Workout Shorts are designed to fit like a second skin that is perfect for yoga or the gym!. · Non see-through, quick drying, moisture...
WorkoutsPopSugar

This 15-Minute Bodyweight Tabata Workout Is Low-Impact, but High-Intensity — Get Ready to Sweat!

We love the Sweat app for the heart-pumping, sweat-inducing HIIT workouts it offers. But the high-impact moves like burpees and jump squats aren't for everyone, especially if you have joint pain or live in an apartment and can't jump around. Luckily, new Sweat trainer Samantha Ortiz-Young has a low-impact HIIT program for the app as part of its new beginner workout offerings.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Strengthen Your Core With Halle Berry’s 4-Move Ankle Weight Abs Workout

Halle Berry’s fitness routine has captivated us for years. The woman kicks absolute ass in the gym, gets crafty with her weights, and knows how to stay on her fitness game no matter where she is. Recently, while stalking scrolling through her Instagram (as one does), we came across a new little routine that we will one hundred percent be implementing in the imminent future.
Workoutsgadgetify.com

WOLFMATE Curved Treadmill with Adjustable Resistance

Here is another non-motorized treadmill that can give your body an intense workout. The WOLFMATE Curved Treadmill has adjustable resistance (8 levels). It is designed for leg training, HIIT, and agility workouts. It promotes correct running posture and goes easy on your knees with shock absorption. The WOLFMATE treadmill has...
Workoutspbfingers.com

Week of Workouts: May 2021

Hey, hey! Wednesday is here and we’re halfway through the week. I hope it’s been a good one for you so far. Today’s blog post is the May 2021 edition of my week of workouts series. I began this series on the blog a few years ago to give you guys a peek into what one week of workouts looks like for me each month.
ApparelByrdie

Crush Any Workout in Style with These 15 Summer Activewear Outfits

A stylish summer activewear outfit is a surefire way to stay motivated so that you can crush your fitness goals. With so many ways to get in a sweat, sculpt, or mind-centering stretch—walking, running, yoga, hiking, HIIT, pilates, cycling, and dance being a few of our faves—a performance-ready look is essential. Moisture-wicking and breathable fabrics are paramount year-round, but especially on the hottest days. And if you're looking at how to accomplish this practicality while still showing off your style, you're in luck: activewear lines from affordable to the designer are serving up some seriously stylish summer pieces, which makes putting together an outfit for your workout an event in itself.
Apparelvaletmag.com

How to Wear a Swimsuit in 2021

After a long year inside, the mood is officially swim shorts, some sand and a whole lot of sunshine and fresh air. The perfect pair of trunks are the sartorial equivalent to sunscreen on a hot summer day—absolutely necessary to keep you comfortable and feeling good. Worn at the beach, river and backyard hangouts, a good set of swim shorts should be able to make the transition from pool to party no problem. There are two directions to take your swimwear right now: lean into the sport look with an outdoorsy nylon pair of trunks or board shorts, like Patagonia Baggies (the preferred style for the Valet. staff) or fully embrace “Hot Vaxx Summer” with bold prints and colors. Choose an inseam that falls anywhere between 3” and 8” inches for optimal short to thigh ratio. Ideally, you want your hem to hit generously above the knee. Dress it up with a swanky linen shirt, down with a knit or terrycloth polo, or, if you've spent quarantine working on the vanity muscles, ditch the shirt and pair your trunks with nothing but sandals. Browse our selections for the best pairs of shorts to swim your way through summer.
WorkoutsPosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring The Benefits of Barre Workouts

Barre has made a move to yoga and Pilates studios, and you don’t need to be into ballet to try it out — the barre class is for everyone. With more than 2 million posts, the #barre on Instagram is packed with people from all backgrounds — from pros to novices; it embraces all levels. A regular barre class is a low-impact 45 to a 60-minute routine that combines ballet movements, Pilates, and yoga asanas.