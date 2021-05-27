Could This Be The Final Version Of The Lamborghini Aventador?

This 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT is currently up for sale, and it’s a must-see!. When it comes to exotic cars, Lamborghini is one of the first to come to mind. Most of you know the story of how Lamborghini started making cars. So we won’t be delving into that. Essentially, Enzo Ferrari’s temper helped spawn one of the greatest automotive rivalries in history – Ferrari vs Lamborghini. Most classic Lamborghinis are significant cars, which is why Fantasy Junction in Emeryville, California, has this 1967 400 GT 2+2 in its inventory, and it’s looking for a new owner.