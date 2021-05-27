Could This Be The Final Version Of The Lamborghini Aventador?
Lamborghini will allegedly send off the Aventador with a limited-edition variant this year and this spy video appears to showcase this very car. This prototype is finished in a dark shade of blue and has white coverings across its front fascia, side skirts, and rear wheel arches. However, the rear-end has been left completely exposed, revealing a bumper, exhaust layout, and diffuser identical to the Aventador SVJ. Interestingly, the car lacks the fixed rear wing of the SVJ.www.carscoops.com