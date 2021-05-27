'Friends: The Reunion': Everything We Learned
It seems nearly impossible—30 years into this friendship—to learn anything new about Friends. But during HBO Max's much-hyped reunion, the cast, creators, and recurring guest stars dug deep to share personal, emotional, surprising, and sweet anecdotes and revelations about the beloved sitcom. Here's everything we learned from the Friends reunion, from which two co-stars were majorly crushing on each other to which castmember wrote their lines on the set furniture.www.marieclaire.com