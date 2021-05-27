Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nolte: Bernie the Elitist-Socialist and His Rock Star Travel Demands

By John Nolte
Big Hollywood
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing to remember about socialists is that with them it is not about equality. Rather, it’s about power. In other words, they’re in power while you and I are all equally miserable and impoverished and living in crowded urban density to protect Mother Earth. Meanwhile, fascists like Sen. Bernie...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Elitist#Sen Bernie Sanders#Demands#Mother Earth#Rock Star Travel#Fox News#Twitter#Global Warming#Facebook Page#Follow John Nolte#King Bernie#Fascist Shit#Socialists#Hypocrisy#Book#Equality#Calling#Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Congress & Courtscrescentcitytimes.com

Bernie Sanders, Self-loathing Jew Hater

The month of May was Jewish History month. To “celebrate” Jewish History month, Bernie Sanders introduced a Resolution attempting to block the $735 million JDAM arms sale to Israel. JDAM is short for Joint Defense Attack Munitions built by Boeing. It is more than disheartening to see my Jewish brother...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok influencer who made her name as a Bernie supporter bashed for showing off $2m home

A TikTok influencer who made her name supporting Bernie Sanders and calling to tax the rich is facing ridicule for showing off a new multi-million dollar apartment. Nicole Sanchez, or “Neekolul” on TikTok, is well known for an “OK Boomer” video in which she wears a t-shirt with the Democrat senator’s branding on it and dances. She is also known for dancing in a sweater sold by Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and adorned with the words “Tax the rich”. In a video of an apartment tour on Tuesday, Sanchez showed-off $2m (£1.4m) home, including an empty wine fridge and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Presidential ElectionHuffingtonPost

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Fight Republicans Over Unemployment Benefits

President Joe Biden could stop Republican-led states from fully cutting federal unemployment benefits, at least according to labor advocates and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but Biden seems uninterested. More than a dozen Republican governors have said they’ll cancel federal unemployment programs, which provide an extra $300 per week plus benefits...
U.S. Politicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Democrats acting like an apartheid government these days | Letter | #socialmedia

I listened to Bernie Sanders on the news this past weekend. He shares the same rhetoric as much of the progressive left. Ignore the Republicans and make the change without them. It sounds like they are fine with an apartheid government. While many think that word is used only in race, let’s consider the other words it invokes: prejudice, bias, intolerance, narrow-bigotry, mindedness, unfairness, inequity, favoritism, one-sidedness, partisanship, sexism, chauvinism, racism…
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Bernie Sanders would narrowly dodge Biden tax hike

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would skirt by the tax hikes that are planned to help pay for trillions of dollars of spending plans championed by the Biden administration. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is a self-described democratic socialist, earned $350,760 last year – $174,000 as a senator and another $176,760, mostly through book deals, according to a financial filing out Wednesday. His 2020 income falls just below the $400,000 threshold that has been discussed as purview to President Biden’s proposed tax hikes.
Politicsreadthereporter.com

Good-natured humor is important in politics

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. We’re all bad at something. I struggled with math growing up. Even today, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night, heart a-flutter in a fetal position after dreaming that I forgot to study for an algebra test.
U.S. PoliticsClarion News

Lying and deceitful socialists

Nancy Pelosi is the most evil, hypocritical anti-American in our Congress, bar none. She fined a Republican house member $2,500 for not wearing a mask, yet she was filmed in a crowd of house members (Demon-crats) talking and none of them were wearing a mask. She and her fellow morons...
Rimersburg, PAClarion News

The far-left socialists are a disgrace

Here is a good one. Nancy Pelosi called Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark A. Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president (Trump) from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. She said the situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

Progressive US senator Bernie Sanders has once again condemned Israel’s violent actions in Gaza – and called on the Biden administration to re-examine the extent of the US’s support for one of its closest allies.He stuck to that sentiment last week in an essay for The New York Times, writing that while “no-one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defence or to protect its people”, Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism” and that “we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and...