1C Entertainment revealed more details to the King's Bounty II: King Collector's Edition, which is available for pre-order starting today. As you might suspect, this pack as well as the different editions under it will come with a bunch of bonus content, ranging from just a physical copy of the game all the way to having a king's crown as part of the accessories that will make it worthwhile to anyone who is a hardcore fan of the series. Altogether there are two retail editions available: Day One Edition and King Collector's Edition; and three digital editions: Day One Edition, Lord's Edition, and Duke's Edition. Each one giving you an option depending on how much you want to toss into it. You can read the details of all of them below as they will all come out on August 24th, 2021.