Town mourns police officer

Plainville Police Officer Brian Cybulski was killed in a motorcyle accident Tuesday, May 18 in Torrington. He was 40 years old. The Plainville Police Department announced the tragic news in a Facebook post, stating: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Plainville Police Officer Brian Cybulski. Brian was killed in a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Torrington. Brian was a well-liked and well-respected member of our department for the last fifteen years. He was a dispatcher for us before becoming a police officer. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Barbi, three-year-old daughter, Paisley, and the rest of his family. Not only was Brian an excellent police officer, he was genuinely sincere, kind-hearted, and an overall good person. The members of the Plainville Police Department are devastated by his loss and will work to keep his memory alive."