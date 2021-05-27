A look back 2020: Southington High School seniors celebrate end of school year with motorcade

The Summer Campership Fund for Meriden-Wallingford finished its seventh week at $37,630 with new donations totaling $7,450, including gifts from Wadsworth Family Foundation, $5,000; Mahon, Quinn & Mahon, P.C., $1,000; Sherwin and Ruth Borsuk, $150; Roger Sherman School, $250; Center Congregational Church Missions Committee, $350; Community Services Fund Central Region, $600; In Memory of Anthony J. Avitable Sr. of South Meriden, Connecticut; $50; and Dorothy and Richard Sturmer, $50. The fund is in its 46th year offering campership awards of $140 to boys and girls in Meriden and Wallingford to attend local camps. Participating camps are Boys & Girls Club of Meriden, Meriden YMCA, Girls Inc., Wallingford YMCA, the Salvation Army, Children First, the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Club and SCOW’s STEM Camp.