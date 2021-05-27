ADVANCED-SALE PERIOD FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS ROTARY AMUSEMENT PARK WRISTBANDS EXTENDED
The Twentynine Palms Rotary club is sponsoring an amusement park fun event in Luckie Park Thursday, May 27 through Sunday May 30. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be 17 rides, and ride tickets are $2 each on Thursday only. Sales of the all-you-can-ride wristbands in advance for $25 have been extended through Friday at 6 p.m. at the Twentynine Palms Parks and Rec office and at the Bowladium. Tickets will be $35 at the gate. The Rotary club will be selling drinks at the event; proceeds will be used for community projects and high school scholarships.z1077fm.com