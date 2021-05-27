Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

ADVANCED-SALE PERIOD FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS ROTARY AMUSEMENT PARK WRISTBANDS EXTENDED

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 10 days ago

The Twentynine Palms Rotary club is sponsoring an amusement park fun event in Luckie Park Thursday, May 27 through Sunday May 30. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be 17 rides, and ride tickets are $2 each on Thursday only. Sales of the all-you-can-ride wristbands in advance for $25 have been extended through Friday at 6 p.m. at the Twentynine Palms Parks and Rec office and at the Bowladium. Tickets will be $35 at the gate. The Rotary club will be selling drinks at the event; proceeds will be used for community projects and high school scholarships.

z1077fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Parks And Rec#Wristbands#Luckie Park Thursday#Ride Tickets#Proceeds#Fun#Drinks#Community Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Bernardino County, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Here’s how to cannonball into pool season, safely

Yes, there’s still a pandemic, but as temperatures start to spike with summer’s approach, those looking for a place to splash around safely will find plenty of choices to dive into across the region. Operators at public pools and splash pads in Riverside, San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles counties...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS AGLOW HONORS 96TH BIRTHDAY

The Twentynine Palms Aglow Community Lighthouse held its May 8 meeting in celebration of Mother’s Day and the 96th birthday of long-time Twentynine Palms resident and Aglow member Martha Edwards. Edwards became a member of Aglow in 1978 and served 11 years as president of the Twentynine Palms Lighthouse. She remains active in the organization and currently serves as an advisor. Martha is a retired educator and loves to read and tell jokes. In addition to honoring Martha, the lighthouse held a contest in which she was the winner of the “prettiest” hat.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS TO UNVEIL 27TH MURAL FRIDAY

Nicknamed “The Oasis of Murals,” Twentynine Palms began their mural tradition in 1994 and 26 murals later, the beloved artworks continue to delight. Friday, the latest mural is set for a big reveal. Reporter Heather Clisby has details …. Depicting civic history, desert scenery, local sports and our beloved Marines,...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVES IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

Blood is desperately needed; blood drives will be held Thursday, May 13, in both Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. In Yucca Valley, the blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Rock High School (5973 Sunnyslope Drive), and in Twentynine Palms, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Desert Trail (6396 Adobe Road). All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION TAKES UP NEW FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT

As the Yucca Valley Planning Commission meets tonight, they will discuss the addition of a new fast food restaurant to the town. Reporter Joshua King has the details…. Tonight at 6 p.m. the Yucca Valley Planning Commission will meet to discuss a few matters. After the approval of multiple native plant permits, the discussion will focus on the request for the approval of site plans for a Habit Burger to be added to the town of Yucca Valley. The restaurant is expected to be located west of the northwest corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Balsa Avenue.