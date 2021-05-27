Hines and aparto partners with Kooth in mental health drive

The Dalles — As many as one in six children between the ages of 6-17 has a treatable mental health condition, but nearly half of those children will not receive any counseling or treatment for those disorders, according to a press release from North Wasco County Education Foundation. With the help of grants, the Columbia Gorge Education Services District (ESD) is working with school districts in Wasco and Hood River County to figure out how to provide more school-based health services.