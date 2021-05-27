Hines and aparto partners with Kooth in mental health drive

City of North Miami Beach Mayor and Commission and Education Committee liaison Vice Mayor Paule Villard present Mental Health Awareness Panel Discussion on Wednesday May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald Center. You may also join via Zoom. We will have a discussion with community leaders and professionals about how Covid-19 is affecting employees in the workplace and children in school. Panelists: -Dr. Sophia Maurasse, Medical Director, McLean Hospital -Jennifer Lovelace, Nurse Practitioner & Beauty Pageant Director -Lucia Baez-Geller, Miami-Dade County School Board, District 3 -Chief Richard Rand, North Miami Beach Police Department -Leonie Hermantin, Host -Dr. Steve Gallon III, MDCPS School Board Vice Chair - Georges Bossous, Jr., M.S.,Executive Director/CEO Word and Action, Inc. -Vice Mayor Paule Villard, Education Committee Liaison Join via zoom: https://zoom.us/join Webinar ID: 870 4816 3595 Passcode: 505576 See less.