Palm Springs, CA

3-DAY MEMORIAL DAY EVENT AT THE PALMS SPRINGS AIR MUSEUM

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 11 days ago

The Palm Springs Air Museum is holding a three-day event over the Memorial Day weekend. Managing editor Tami Roleff has information about what you can see and do…. The Palm Springs Air Museum will honor the fallen this weekend with a three-day event. The Memorial Day event will include a flower drop on Saturday and Sunday. The flower drop honors all veterans who lost their lives defending the United States. The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. On Monday, there will be an unveiling of a statue honoring the Tuskegee Airmen. The weekend will also include flight exhibitions, including the “missing man formation,” live jazz music, kids’ activities and a clown, and even rides in war planes. Children are free with paid admittance; tickets are $17.50-$19.50 for adults. See palmspringsairmuseum.org for more information.

z1077fm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
