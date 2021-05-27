MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH POWER POLE IN MORONGO VALLEY
A Twentynine Palms man was injured in a crash with a power pole in Morongo Valley early this morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, Jeremiah Maddox, 20, was driving a black 2017 Ford Fiesta westbound on Highway 62 when he made an unsafe turning movement about 12:17 a.m. The car crashed into a power pole just west of Fobes Road. A passer-by stopped and pulled Maddox out of the car and threw dirt on a small fire in the car. A Morongo Basin Ambulance was driving by at the time and stopped to help until Morongo Valley firefighters arrived. Jeremiah Maddox was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with suspected serious injuries.z1077fm.com