Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morongo Valley, CA

MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH POWER POLE IN MORONGO VALLEY

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 8 days ago

A Twentynine Palms man was injured in a crash with a power pole in Morongo Valley early this morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, Jeremiah Maddox, 20, was driving a black 2017 Ford Fiesta westbound on Highway 62 when he made an unsafe turning movement about 12:17 a.m. The car crashed into a power pole just west of Fobes Road. A passer-by stopped and pulled Maddox out of the car and threw dirt on a small fire in the car. A Morongo Basin Ambulance was driving by at the time and stopped to help until Morongo Valley firefighters arrived. Jeremiah Maddox was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with suspected serious injuries.

z1077fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Morongo Valley, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Valley Fire#Ford#Crash#Man#Dirt#Driving#Fobes Road#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Hesperia, CApaininthepass.info

Fatal Pick-Up Truck Pulling RV Trailer Rollover Crash In Hesperia NB I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after the Main Street exit in Hesperia Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Woman killed in crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. The call was dispatched just before 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the northbound 15 freeway about half-mile north of Main Street. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene, they...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Coroner ID’s 10-year-old killed in crash on I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Saturday morning as Alexander Jacob Westendorf of Hesperia. The crash happened at about 9:49 am, on the northbound 15 freeway approximately one mile north of Main Street. For unknown reasons,...
California StateKTVN.com

2 survive crash of small plane in California mountains

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The conditions of the pilot and passenger...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Colorado Statezachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station receives Lifesaving Award.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has received the Lifesaving Award. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “On March 26,...
Victorville Daily Press

Firefighters increase containment to 55% on Pine Fire near Piñon Hills

The Pine Fire, which ignited earlier this week near Piñon Hills, burned 450 acres and destroyed at least one structure, was 55% contained by Friday, according to fire officials. In an update around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said evacuation orders would be lifted at 9...
Victorville Daily Press

Firebugs beware: Dinty the dog joins San Bernardino County Fire's arson team

Firebugs beware. Dinty the dog is on duty. The San Bernardino County Fire Department announced Thursday that the 4-year-old male Labrador retriever had joined its investigation team with the Office of the Fire Marshal. Dinty is the first arson, or accelerant detection, canine that the department has had in more...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF STEALING A DIRT BIKE

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen dirt bike. Sunday (May 9), deputies responded to the 58000 block of Pueblo Trail for a theft report. The victim told deputies that his residence was broken into and his 2004 Honda CRF450 dirt bike had been stolen. The victim posted a photograph of the stolen off-road bike on social media websites within the Morongo Basin and, with the help of the community, the victim’s bike was recovered Tuesday (May 11) in Twentynine Palms. Deputies identified the suspect as Michael Lee Shepherd, 43, of Yucca Valley. Wednesday (May 12) a felony warrant was issued for Shepherd’s arrest for burglary and he was arrested that same day. Michael Lee Shepherd was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000.
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: Robert Miller hasn’t been found after being reported missing a week ago.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: A week has past since Robert Miller went missing back on Saturday, May 8th, 2021. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT last Saturday, from the area of the Beach Drive, between Needles Marina RV Park and Jack Smith Memorial Park.
nixle.com

Newsletter - In the Community with Sheriff Alex Villanueva - Saturday, May 15, 2021

SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT BUREAU-AIR RESCUE 5 PRESENTED MEDAL OF VALOR. On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, San Bernardino County Undersheriff Shannon Dicus presented the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Medal of Valor to five Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter crew members for their effort, skill, determination, and commitment during the search and recovery operation of SBSD Search and Rescue (SAR) member Timothy Staples...READ MORE AND VIEW VIDEO.