Armenia Says Six Soldiers Captured By Azerbaijan At Border

By Mariam HARUTYUNYAN
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Armenian soldiers were captured by Azerbaijan Thursday, the latest in a series of escalating border incidents after last year's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The capture of Armenia's soldiers comes at a delicate time for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of snap elections next month. Pashinyan described the...

www.ibtimes.com
Nikol Pashinyan
#Sabotage#Russian Soldiers#Soviet Union#Ethnic Tensions#Ex Soviet#Azerbaijani#Azerbaijan Army Positions#Azerbaijan Thursday#Armenia Hand#Border Incidents#Armenian Soil#Yerevan#Moscow#France#Territory#Opposition Protesters#Ministry#International Observers#Kelbajar
