Taylor, TX

CITY OF TAYLOR TO HOST CITYWIDE CLEAN UP JUNE 5

taylor.tx.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLOR, Texas –The City of Taylor will hold a Citywide Clean Up on Saturday, June 5, to give Taylor residents the opportunity to drop off unwanted items that are otherwise too bulky to dispose of. Collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations, 1200 Welch St. and 1424 N. Main St. (enter the Public Works yard on Old Thorndale Road and exit onto Main Street). Residents will need to stay in their vehicles during drop off and Public Works crews will assist in unloading items.

www.ci.taylor.tx.us
