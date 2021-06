CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter this past weekend that the deliveries for the electric vehicle company’s Model S Plaid will be delayed until June 10. Since 2019, the company has been teasing the release of the Plaid. Earlier this month, Tesla even said that the delivery event will be held on June 3rd at its Fremont, California factory. Now, Musk shared, “Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance.”