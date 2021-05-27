Cancel
Joshua Tree, CA

JESIKA VON RABBIT ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE SHOW” TOMORROW

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Tree music icon Jesika von Rabbit will be the guest on the Z107-7 “Up Close” show tomorrow. Dubbed the Queen of the Hi-Desert, Jesika von Rabbit serves up what has been described as an “Electronic Psychedelic Pop Explosion.” With some 10 albums under her belt, Von Rabbit’s new single “Bombay Beach Bunny” is currently in heavy rotation on Z107.7. The “Bombay Beach Bunny” video is about to exceed 50,000 views. Von Rabbit has toured sold-out theaters nationally with Eagles of Death Metal, performed twice on the main stage at San Francisco’s Gay Pride Fest, has performed at Desert Daze, as well as sharing the stage with a diverse roster of acts including Wanda Jackson, Cat Power, and Crystal Method. Many of von Rabbit’s original compositions have been placed to film and television. Meet Jesika von Rabbit tomorrow at 10:05 am on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show.

Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE SHOW AT BOXO HOUSE IN JOSHUA TREE

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Berg will hold an exhibition and artist talk on her residency at Boxo House in Joshua Tree. Reporter Mike Lipsitz has more on the artist and how you can access her work…. Berg’s projects capture the movement of tectonic plates and the growth of geological formations,...
Joshua Tree, CAStereogum

Desert Daze Returning As Fall Concert Series At Pappy & Harriet’s

Desert Daze — the psych-heavy festival that’s set up camp around Joshua Tree in California for the past decade — didn’t have a 2020 edition like most festivals, and they won’t have a proper 2021 one either. The organizers have just announced that in lieu of a more formal festival, they’ll throw a series of shows at the local institution Pappy & Harriet’s over the course of a few weeks this fall. Those shows will take place from 10/17-11/23 at the venue, though how many shows there will be and who is performing is still TBA. If it’s anything like their past lineups, though, there’s sure to be some cool choices.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The Wildest Houses You Can Rent in Joshua Tree

Yesterday, I (a person who lives in Los Angeles) was on the phone with my friend (a person who lives in New York), discussing our mutual ennui when it comes to perusing social media these days. "If I have to see one more photo of Dia:Beacon, I'm going to lose my mind," my friend said, referring to the oft-photographed museum in Upstate New York that unequivocally serves as the most cliché way to tastefully brag to your Instagram followers that you were able to borrow a friend's Subaru for an escape-from-New York day trip.
Joshua Tree, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena discuss launch of Caliwater in Joshua Tree

Here in the desert, we're surrounded by cacti, but did you know there are health benefits to drinking cactus water?. Actress Vanessa Hudgens and her business partner Oliver Trevena recently launched their own organic beverage-company in Joshua Tree and they're donating some of the profits to No Kid Hungry, with five cents of each can going to the non-profit up to a million.