JESIKA VON RABBIT ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE SHOW” TOMORROW
Joshua Tree music icon Jesika von Rabbit will be the guest on the Z107-7 “Up Close” show tomorrow. Dubbed the Queen of the Hi-Desert, Jesika von Rabbit serves up what has been described as an “Electronic Psychedelic Pop Explosion.” With some 10 albums under her belt, Von Rabbit’s new single “Bombay Beach Bunny” is currently in heavy rotation on Z107.7. The “Bombay Beach Bunny” video is about to exceed 50,000 views. Von Rabbit has toured sold-out theaters nationally with Eagles of Death Metal, performed twice on the main stage at San Francisco’s Gay Pride Fest, has performed at Desert Daze, as well as sharing the stage with a diverse roster of acts including Wanda Jackson, Cat Power, and Crystal Method. Many of von Rabbit’s original compositions have been placed to film and television. Meet Jesika von Rabbit tomorrow at 10:05 am on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show.z1077fm.com