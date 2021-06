I couldn’t help thinking about my friend, the late Harry Talbott, when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) recently designated nearly 300,000 acres across seven states as critical habitat for the yellow-billed cuckoo, including the 25-mile stretch of Colorado River in the Grand Junction area, and 16 miles of the North Fork in Delta County. Harry was a conservation icon, not only because of his leadership in preserving Palisade’s orchards and open space throughout the region, nor just because of his work in founding the rural agricultural land trust movement, as crucial as those were. He was more than an activist involved in vital local issues. Harry was the real deal, a genuine environmentalist and an indispensable role model for caring about the world around us.