Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

A 9-year-old Utah girl caught driving to California with a 4-year-old passenger made it about two neighborhoods before she sideswiped a car and crashed into a semi-truck, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Nobody was injured in the collision. Police say the girl, who took her 4-year-old sister along for the drive, was reported to police Wednesday morning after a truck driving near her thought she was an impaired driver. The girl slammed head-on into the semi-truck, leaving the car badly damaged, according to officials. Police said the girl drove about 10 minutes from West Jordan to West Valley city. “They told the officers they were headed to California, wanted to enjoy the beach for a few days,” Officer Sean McCarthy said. “I don’t know that we’ll tell them they were going the wrong way.” Both girls were wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The parents of the girls were apparently sleeping and were not aware that they had even left the house, according to Fox 13 Now.