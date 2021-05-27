IMAA rec baseball to host community closing festivities

End-of-term events include eclectic music, student performances on the Zoom stageClackamas Community College students will be featured in a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 and virtual theatre performances at noon on June 10 and 7:30 p.m. on June 11. CCC's end-of-term music event is described as "an eclectic collection of choral, jazz, classical and electronic music performed by the chamber choir, wind ensemble and classical guitar ensemble." Student performances on the Zoom stage on June 10 will showcase a mix of standup comedy, an original two-person comedy act and the short play "Now We're Really Getting...