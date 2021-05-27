IMAA rec baseball to host community closing festivities
The following release is from Indian Mills Athletic Association:. Indian Mills Athletic Association (IMAA) will be holding its first annual recreational league baseball/softball closing ceremony on June 19, 2021 at 9:00 am. Following the ceremony at 10:30, the festivities will be opened up to the community. Please join us for local vendors, home run derby contest (free), egg toss contest (free), dunk tank ($5 for 3 balls), face painting (free), kids tattoos (free), cornhole (free), yard games, 50/50, snack stand and Kona Ice. Grab lunch and make it a day.thesunpapers.com