Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

IMAA rec baseball to host community closing festivities

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following release is from Indian Mills Athletic Association:. Indian Mills Athletic Association (IMAA) will be holding its first annual recreational league baseball/softball closing ceremony on June 19, 2021 at 9:00 am. Following the ceremony at 10:30, the festivities will be opened up to the community. Please join us for local vendors, home run derby contest (free), egg toss contest (free), dunk tank ($5 for 3 balls), face painting (free), kids tattoos (free), cornhole (free), yard games, 50/50, snack stand and Kona Ice. Grab lunch and make it a day.

thesunpapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Youth Sports#Free Games#Free Lunch#Home Games#Imaa Rec Baseball#Cornhole#Contest#Community#Yard Games#Home Run#Grab Lunch#Kona Ice#Snack Stand#Kids Tattoos#Contact Renee Collins#Face Painting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
FacebookMorganton News Herald

Local racetrack hosts festival to kick off summer.

South Mountain Distilling Co. will present the Bootlegger’s Bash 2021 on Friday and Saturday at HorsePower Park to sling the public into summertime. HorsePower Park will host a “weekend of Moonshine, Music and Motors,” according to a post from the HorsePower Park website. The Bootleggers Bash will host a variety...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

A place for all to celebrate The Juneteenth Community Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Culture, soul food and entertainment will be available for The Juneteenth Community Festival will held on Saturday, June 19th, 2021! Organizers say this event will be a space for all people across Central Ohio to celebrate and learn about the heritage and history of African Americans.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Bend Park & Rec Host Hiring Event

With summer right around the corner and increasing recreation operations due to improving pandemic conditions, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available in the district’s recreation programs, swim, custodial and landscaping teams. The hiring event...
Laredo, TXtribuneledgernews.com

Organization to host local Pride parade and festival

May 24—Laredo is now home to an organization that not only promises to bring more awareness of the LGBTQ community, but also create activities for the comunity in honor of the upcoming Pride month. The Gateway City Pride Association was created to become a new voice for the LGBTQ community...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Silver Dollar Fair hosts the Carnival and Food Festival

Carnival rides, fair games, and deep-fried foods made a return to Chico over the Memorial Day weekend thanks to The Carnival and Food Festival. Hosted by Silver Dollar Fair, the attraction started Thursday and will finish Sunday night at the fairgrounds. While not billed as the Silver Dollar Fair since...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College to host virtual concert, theatre

End-of-term events include eclectic music, student performances on the Zoom stageClackamas Community College students will be featured in a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 and virtual theatre performances at noon on June 10 and 7:30 p.m. on June 11. CCC's end-of-term music event is described as "an eclectic collection of choral, jazz, classical and electronic music performed by the chamber choir, wind ensemble and classical guitar ensemble." Student performances on the Zoom stage on June 10 will showcase a mix of standup comedy, an original two-person comedy act and the short play "Now We're Really Getting...
Festivalsuperiorne.com

Superior ready to host Victorian Festival

When it comes to describing what the organizers have planned for this year’s Lady Vestey Victorian Festival which begins Friday and continues though Monday, we don’t know where to start or stop. Instead we suggest you read all the stories and advertisements published in this issues were are focused on...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Ute Museum festival spotlights learning, community

After a year of connections interrupted due to COVID, the Ute Indian Museum is inviting the community to celebrate seeing one another again — and to get a first-hand view of changes at the museum. The museum’s Community Appreciation Festival is from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, at the...
Motorsportskmvt

Magic Valley Speedway to host ‘Festival of Speed’

Governor Brad Little said he does not plan to announce whether he will run for re-election anytime soon. Much of Idaho, including the Big Wood and Little Wood, are 50 percent, or more, below average for snow runoff compared to normal. CSI joins forces with the Sun Valley Company to...
Politicsabc57.com

Elkhart Parks and Rec. hosting Independence Day celebration

Elkhart Parks and Recreation will be hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring music and fireworks on July 2, 2021. The Incredible Johnsons will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Green at Waterfall Drive and High Street. Fireworks will follow after dark. The event is free.
Vineland, NJsnjtoday.com

VHAS to Host Community Yard Sale

On Saturday, June 5, the inaugural Vineland Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale will be held at the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS), located at 108 S. Seventh St., in Vineland. This fun-filled, eclectic yard sale is taking place on the grounds of the museum and includes local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments.
Charitiescapecoddaily.com

Arts Foundation Hosts Auctions to Benefit Arts Community

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be hosting two auctions to benefit the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund. The auction titled the “Prelude to Summer” will take place on Thursday, June 15 at 5:00pm at the Hyannisport Club. Sign-up and purchasing tickets for the event can be done through the Arts Foundation […] The… .
Festivalthelaurelmagazine.com

Community Driven: Highlands Motoring Festival

Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/06 – June. Highlands Motoring Festival, set for June 10-13, relies upon a small army of volunteers to ensure that everything purrs like a well-tuned engine. The 14th Annual Highlands Motoring Festival rolls into town June 10-13 and is filled with four days of...
Elizabeth, ILGalena Gazette

Spring Fling: Community festival on Saturday in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH–Spring Fling is planned in Elizabeth this weekend. On Saturday, June 5, the Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce has a number of community events, and encourages people to shop at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Millheim, PAState College

Millheim to host arts and music festival

MILLHEIM — With the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and the People’s Choices Festival canceling their in-person events again this summer, some community and business leaders are working to bring the art to Millheim this July. The Millheim Walk Fest of Arts and Music is scheduled for July 9-11....
RecipesGarden City News

Library to host Summer Food Festival

Chef Rob Scott will present virtual cooking classes throughout the summer. Each month he will offer three great recipes and tons of tips and tricks. On the menu in June is Summer is Bursting with Flavor which includes Grilled Shrimp with Orzo Salad, Jerk Grilled Chicken with Watermelon Salsa, and Summertime Red, White, and Blueberry Shortcake.