A RASH OF BURGLARY AND VANDALISM IN TWENTYNINE PALMS

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 9 days ago

A hotel, a church, and several cars had their windows broken, and some were burglarized, in Twentynine Palms sometime between Sunday night (May 23) and Monday (May 24) morning. The 29 Palms Inn reported rocks were thrown through its front office window and an unoccupied hotel room. Two cars at the Inn were also vandalized when rocks were thrown through their windows. Oasis Community Church on Utah Trail had a window broken and an acoustic guitar was stolen. The owner of a home in the 6600 block of Desert Queen Avenue said a rock was thrown at a window, breaking the screen, but nothing was stolen. It’s unclear if the incidents are related. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department at 760-366-4175.

