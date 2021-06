I was born just west of Hancock, and all six of my siblings attended those schools long before they were labeled Hancock Elementary and Hancock Middle-Senior High schools. The elementary school was on High Street and the high school was in the Widmeyer Park area. All seven of us graduated in the upper 10th percentile of our class, either in the academic or commercial fields. And, if I remember correctly, my graduating class (1960) held the distinction of being the largest graduating class in the history of Hancock High School, and that still stands.