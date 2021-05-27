Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucca Valley, CA

SUSPECT SOUGHT IN YUCCA VALLEY ARMED ROBBERY

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday (May 25), at 11 a.m., Sheriff deputies responded to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Sinclair Gas Station in 55700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Deputies discovered an unidentified Hispanic male adult entered the business armed with a silver semi-auto-style handgun. The man demanded money from the station attendant at gunpoint. The suspect fled from the scene on foot, traveling northwest, with an undisclosed amount of currency. An extensive area check was conducted by responding deputies and Sheriff’s Aviation, however the suspect was not located.

z1077fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yucca Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed Robbery#County Sheriff#Yucca Valley Armed#The Sinclair Gas Station#Hispanic#Sheriff S Aviation#Armed Robbery#Suspect#Sheriff Deputies#Gunpoint#Man#Twentynine Palms Highway#Morongo#Dark Brown Hair#Dark Pants#Dark Sunglasses#Silver#Gas#We Tip#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF MAKING CRIMINAL THREATS

A Yucca Valley man was arrested Thursday (May 13), accused of making criminal threats. Just before 10 p.m., Sheriff deputies responded to the 56000 block of Mountain View Trail in Yucca Valley for an unknown problem. Upon arriving, deputies located Edward Gonzales, 31, seated in a pickup truck parked in front of the residence. During an investigation, deputies located a rifle in the back seat of the truck and learned that Gonzalez had threatened a resident of the home with the rifle if his girlfriend did not exit the residence. Edward Gonzalez was arrested for investigation of making criminal threats and was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $50,000.
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Coroner ID’s 10-year-old killed in crash on I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Saturday morning as Alexander Jacob Westendorf of Hesperia. The crash happened at about 9:49 am, on the northbound 15 freeway approximately one mile north of Main Street. For unknown reasons,...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

TWO ARRESTED ACCUSED OF RESIDENTIAL ROBBERY AT GUN POINT IN JOSHUA TREE

A Joshua Tree man and a Yucca Valley woman were arrested Wednesday (May 12) after fleeing from deputies, accused of armed robbery. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to an Air BnB in the 65500 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree on Tuesday (May 11) at 7:22 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun at the location. Arriving deputies learned that Christopher Arrellano-Casas, 26, of Joshua Tree had entered the location with a rifle and ordered the six guests to the ground at gunpoint. Arrellano-Casas reportedly broke into the house and stole thousands of dollars of personal property from the victims. Arrellano-Casas fled the location with Valeria Casas, 44 of Yucca Valley, in a blue SUV. The guests were able to escape to safety. Deputies searched the area extensively for leads.
Hesperia, CApaininthepass.info

Fatal Pick-Up Truck Pulling RV Trailer Rollover Crash In Hesperia NB I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after the Main Street exit in Hesperia Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire...
Colorado Statezachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station receives Lifesaving Award.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has received the Lifesaving Award. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “On March 26,...
ABC7 Los Angeles

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy welcomed home weeks after Hesperia shooting

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy has left the hospital after he was critically wounded in a shooting in Hesperia more than a month ago. Deputy Dustin Whitson was given a special welcome home at his patrol station in Hesperia this week, joined by family, friends and co-workers.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

A Yucca Valley man was arrested Tuesday (May 11), accused of assault with a deadly weapon. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to the 7800 block of Valley Vista Avenue in Yucca Valley at 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Arriving deputies discovered that Tristain Atherley, 20, of Yucca Valley, had assaulted a 19-year-old female victim with a knife, resulting in bruising to her face and neck. The victim told deputies that Atherly had slapped her, choked her at knife point, and threatened to kill her. The female victim was transported to Desert Hospital for treatment. Tristain Atherley was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $50,000.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS MAN ACCUSED OF MAKING CRIMINAL THREATS

A Twentynine Palms man was arrested Thursday, May 6, accused of making criminal threats. According to sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to a report of a man yelling, screaming, and throwing glass bottles in the 55500 block of Highway 62 in Yucca Valley around 8 p.m. Arriving Deputies located Marquise Clark, 35, of Twentynine Palms, at the Flyers Gas station. When a Flyers employee accused Clark of stealing from the store, Clarke reportedly pulled away from the deputy and threatened to cause physical harm to the employee. Clarke was restrained by the deputy. Marquise Clark was arrested for investigation of petty theft and making criminal threats, and was booked into West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $75,000.
Victorville Daily Press

Firefighters increase containment to 55% on Pine Fire near Piñon Hills

The Pine Fire, which ignited earlier this week near Piñon Hills, burned 450 acres and destroyed at least one structure, was 55% contained by Friday, according to fire officials. In an update around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said evacuation orders would be lifted at 9...
nixle.com

Newsletter - In the Community with Sheriff Alex Villanueva - Saturday, May 15, 2021

SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT BUREAU-AIR RESCUE 5 PRESENTED MEDAL OF VALOR. On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, San Bernardino County Undersheriff Shannon Dicus presented the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Medal of Valor to five Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter crew members for their effort, skill, determination, and commitment during the search and recovery operation of SBSD Search and Rescue (SAR) member Timothy Staples...READ MORE AND VIEW VIDEO.
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues Thursday to search for missing Robert Miller.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues their search for missing Robert Miller. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 from the area of...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Yucca Valley man was arrested Thursday (May 6) accused of attempted murder. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies responded to the 58000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley at 7:43 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Arriving Deputies found a 53-year-old male victim with several life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported by medical personnel to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies arrested Jonathan Gregory, 40, of Yucca Valley for investigation of attempted murder. Jonathan Gregory was booked into the Central Detention Center with his bail set at $1 Million.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

WONDER VALLEY CABIN BURNED TO THE GROUND THURSDAY

A Wonder Valley cabin is a total loss following a fire Thursday night. Fire fighters from Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, and the Combat Center were called to the area of Mojave Road and Indian Trail about 10 p.m. for an unknown fire. Crews arrived to find a cabin fully involved with flames, which burned to the ground. There was no additional threat to other structures or vegetation. Firefighters had the blaze under control within minutes of their arrival. There were no injuries; the cause remains under investigation.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVES IN YUCCA VALLEY AND 29 PALMS TOMORROW

Blood is desperately needed; two blood drives will be held tomorrow (May 8)—one in Yucca Valley and one in Twentynine Palms. In Yucca Valley The blood drive is at the Center for Healthy Generations (57121 Sunnyslope Drive) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Twentynine Palms The blood drive is in conjunction with the farmer’s market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Twentynine Palms Visitor Center. All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.