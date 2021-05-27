SUSPECT SOUGHT IN YUCCA VALLEY ARMED ROBBERY
On Tuesday (May 25), at 11 a.m., Sheriff deputies responded to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Sinclair Gas Station in 55700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Deputies discovered an unidentified Hispanic male adult entered the business armed with a silver semi-auto-style handgun. The man demanded money from the station attendant at gunpoint. The suspect fled from the scene on foot, traveling northwest, with an undisclosed amount of currency. An extensive area check was conducted by responding deputies and Sheriff’s Aviation, however the suspect was not located.z1077fm.com