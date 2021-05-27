SUSPECT SOUGHT IN YUCCA VALLEY ARMED ROBBERY

A Joshua Tree man and a Yucca Valley woman were arrested Wednesday (May 12) after fleeing from deputies, accused of armed robbery. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to an Air BnB in the 65500 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree on Tuesday (May 11) at 7:22 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun at the location. Arriving deputies learned that Christopher Arrellano-Casas, 26, of Joshua Tree had entered the location with a rifle and ordered the six guests to the ground at gunpoint. Arrellano-Casas reportedly broke into the house and stole thousands of dollars of personal property from the victims. Arrellano-Casas fled the location with Valeria Casas, 44 of Yucca Valley, in a blue SUV. The guests were able to escape to safety. Deputies searched the area extensively for leads.