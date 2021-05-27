Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucca Valley, CA

YUCCA VALLEY SEEKING REVENUE OVERSIGHT COMMISSION MEMBERS

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 9 days ago

If you want to have a say in how the taxes from Measure Y are spent, the Town of Yucca Valley wants you. Managing editor Tami Roleff says the town is accepting applications for the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission…. Applications are now being accepted for the Revenue Measure Oversight Commission,...

z1077fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yucca Valley, CA
Government
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenues#Public Safety#Measure Y#The Yucca Valley Town#Measure Z#The Town Clerk#Commission Members#Revenue#Interested Town Residents#Compensation#Pothole Repair#Town Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
San Bernardino County, CAiebusinessdaily.com

SB County takes first redistricting steps

San Bernardino County has started its 10-year redistricting effort with the launch of an interactive website and the first meeting of its redistricting commission. The website, sbcountyredistricing.com, has information about the redistricting process, upcoming meetings, archived meetings and the latest information on redistricting, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Redlands, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Redlands Republican Women’s Club plans in-person and Zoom meeting

Bob Dutton, a former California Assembly member and state senator who now serves as San Bernardino County assessor-recorder, will be the featured speaker when Redlands Republican Women’s Club meets Friday, May 21. The club offers a choice of a lunch meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
San Bernardino, CAwestsidestorynewspaper.com

County Schools De Nava, New President of CASBO

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— SAN BERNARDINO – Richard De Nava, assistant superintendent of Business Services for County Schools, began his role as president of the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) on April 8. De Nava has been a member of CASBO for 17 years. During his tenure with the...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

CHAD MAYES ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE” SHOW TODAY

Independent State Assemblyman Chad Mayes will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning at 10:05 a.m. Last election two-thirds of the voters in San Bernardino County voted for Measure “K”, which would restrict County Supervisors to one four-year term and cap their pay at $60,000 annually. Mayes has introduced a state law which would overrule Measure “K”. giving Supervisors two terms and allowing them to set their own pay. When Z107.7 took Mayes to task he said his bill would be “proactive” not “reactive” to measure “K”. We told him we did not understand that, and he agreed to come on the “Up Close” show and explain it. Join us for that explanation and more on what is happening in state government. The “Up Close” show with guest Chad Mayes, at 10:05 this morning here on Z107.7.
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Opponents of Bloomington truck fueling station cry foul

They were hoping for sit-down restaurants and retail shops that would create jobs and pump some economic vitality into their struggling community. Instead, they got a truck stop. Bloomington residents and the Colton Joint Unified School district are fighting the planned Bloomington Commercial Center on the southeast corner of Cedar...
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

United States: Peace Officers Memorial Day 2021 is today.

Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department via Twitter (Courtesy):. United States: Peace Officers Memorial Day is on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, a day in which we remember all members in law enforcement who have died or who have been disabled in the line of duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day was...
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Fun vaccination events set in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Goodell named captain for Chino Hills station

Garth Goodell was introduced to the community at the Chino Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday as the new “chief of police,” coincidentally during National Police Week proclaimed by Mayor Brian Johsz. Capt. Goodell began his career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in October 1993 as a reserve...
San Bernardino County, CAprecinctreporter.com

Deltas to Honor Community Leaders Saturday May 15

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will continue its tradition of honoring two outstanding community leaders during its annual Culmination program on Saturday, May 15. The Chapter will present the inaugural Woodie Rucker Hughes Social Advocacy Award to Ms. Jennifer Vaughn-Blakely. Since 2010 Ms....