Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Creative Ways Businesses are Marketing Using Virtual Reality

broadsuite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany businesses have turned to technology to survive the pandemic. The savviest companies still need to retain their edge when it comes to marketing. Virtual reality is a creative way to provide solutions for customers and propel a business into the future. What is Virtual Reality?. In the context of...

broadsuite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tours#Business Partners#Health And Safety#Virtual Experiences#Creative Businesses#Creative Ways#Ar#Mcdonald#The New York Times#Covid#Industry Examples Vr#Vr Marketing#Traditional Marketing#Augmented Reality#Virtual Mountain#Engaging Content#Potential Clients#Software#Tool#Customer Personas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
Related
Technologytechnewsinc.com

Discover the wealth of mining heritage in virtual reality

MRC des Appalaches announced the opening of an entirely new virtual reality space at the Minero Museum in Thetford. This allows you to fly over the abandoned mining sites located in the area. 3D videos integrated into the visual field of virtual helmets provide the most intriguing opportunity to tackle...
Technologydelawarepublic.org

How Virtual Reality Is Used To Help Recognize Unconscious Biases

After George Floyd was murdered last year, colleges and universities across the country are now focusing more attention on fighting racism and on improving equity and diversity. As Megan Schellong of member station WKAR reports, virtual reality is being used to help recognize unconscious biases. MEGAN SCHELLONG, BYLINE: Ayodele Dare...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Virtual Reality Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Study Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Virtual Reality Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Virtual Reality industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Virtual Reality Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Virtual Reality is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Reality Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.
Technologyarxiv.org

The Efficacy of a Virtual Reality-Based Mindfulness Intervention

Mindfulness can be defined as increased awareness of and sustained attentiveness to the present moment. Recently, there has been a growing interest in the applications of mindfulness for empirical research in wellbeing and the use of virtual reality (VR) environments and 3D interfaces as a conduit for mindfulness training. Accordingly, the current experiment investigated whether a brief VR-based mindfulness intervention could induce a greater level of state mindfulness, when compared to an audio-based intervention and control group. Results indicated two mindfulness interventions, VR-based and audio-based, induced a greater state of mindfulness, compared to the control group. Participants in the VR-based mindfulness intervention group reported a greater state of mindfulness than those in the guided audio group, indicating the immersive mindfulness intervention was more robust. Collectively, these results provide empirical support for the efficaciousness of a brief VR-based mindfulness intervention in inducing a robust state of mindfulness in laboratory settings.
HealthEurekAlert

Walking in their shoes: Using virtual reality to elicit empathy in healthcare providers

Philadelphia, May 20, 2021 - Research has shown empathy gives healthcare workers the ability to provide appropriate supports and make fewer mistakes. This helps increase patient satisfaction and enhance patient outcomes, resulting in better overall care. In an upcoming issue of the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences, published by Elsevier, multidisciplinary clinicians and researchers from Dalhousie University performed an integrative review to synthesize the findings regarding virtual reality (VR) as a pedagogical tool for eliciting empathetic behavior in medical radiation technologists (MRTs).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market To Witness $ 5.10 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketsthebrockvilleobserver.ca

Current Scenario of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to Provide Lucrative Opportunities with Leading Players Analysis

New Research report on (2021-2026) Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size by InForGrowth is a professional and in-depth study report provides complete overview of industry, market competition, projections for the business, insight into target market and guidelines to follow for making business gainful. It outlines the present state of the industry and sheds light on where it is heading. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market report concentrates on providing relevant industry statistics such as life cycle, size, share, trends, and projected growth with a clear understanding of the target market which is essential for the benefit of business expansion. This market report provides important data to understand the target market and gives a clear picture of the market growth of major regions.
Video GamesBig Think

Virtual reality warps your sense of time

Gamers often report losing track of time while playing, but virtual reality headsets amplify this effect. Test subjects using headsets were off by an average 28.5 percent more than those using a typical screen. A potential application of this finding is using it to help people endure difficult medical procedures,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Axios

OVR Technology is bringing smell to virtual reality

Startup OVR Technology is incorporating smell into virtual reality and using it in a new program designed to allow people to experience the effects of climate change. Why it matters: VR can already simulate sight, sound and a sense of movement, but adding smell can help stimulate memories and emotional experiences, making virtual reality all the more real.
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 Ways Market Leaders Use Innovation to Foster Business Growth

Using innovation to foster business growth takes a considerable amount of skill. Intelligent minds like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have driven a significant amount of innovation capital throughout Amazon's, SpaceX's and Tesla’s existence. Forward-thinkers constantly strive to diversify and streamline their products and services. Bezos and Musk are two...
West Hollywood, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Topia Raises $5 Million for Virtual Reality Meetups

West Hollywood-based tech startup Topia Interactive Inc. raised $5 million in seed funding to help fuel plans the expansion of its virtual reality platform. Topia announced the round on May 26. It was led by Seven Seven Six, the Florida-based venture fund founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Santa Monica-based Bonfire Ventures also participated.
Technologytheflucobeat.com

Virtual Reality: Possibilities of a Real Fake World

Technology gets more and more advanced by the day, and we just so happen to be in the age where the beginnings of virtual reality is a spectacle we can all observe. We started from cardboard boxes and moved to wires, headsets, and gloves. Yes, this is expensive and detailed technology, but a lot of engineers would tell you it’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve only grazed the virtual possibilities for the modern-day world.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Receives Largest Purchase Orders Year to Date as the Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach in Excess of $60 Billion by 2028

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce it has recently received its largest orders to date from global market virtual reality leaders, Manus VR and Neofect. Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® is in high demand as the Virtual Reality (VR) market continues to grow at a rapid rate. These orders represent over 3,000 custom sensors for delivery as quickly as possible and we expect them to lead to a continued growth in these industries. These relationships, along with a number of other relationships, were established a number of years ago and continue to blossom.
Webster, NYmr-mag.com

THE WEBSTER DEBUTS NEW VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE

Miami-based specialty retailer The Webster has launched its fourth iteration into the virtual reality space with a New Guards Group (NGG) dedicated multi-room platform, The Garage. This new interactive space exhibits pieces from the spring/summer 2021 collections of Off-White, Palm Angels, and Ambush. The Garage examines the space as a...
Computer ScienceTechRepublic

Report: Low-code tech is the future for businesses and entrepreneurs

New low-code and no-code technologies make it easier to design and develop applications, Creatio says. As businesses continue to focus on digital transformation, embracing technology that can lower the barrier to entry is a critical strategy. A new report from the software company Creatio, "The State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021," highlights exactly how a move toward low-code/no-code tech has a role in this process, helping businesses simplify development and automate processes.
Traveldoms2cents.com

Experts Think Virtual Reality Can Massively Boost Tourism Industry Post Pandemic

Virtual tourism has remained a sci-fi fantasy until now, but a society molded by Covid-19 may be ready to embrace it. COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a significant impact on the worldwide leisure and tourism business, with international travel bans affecting over 90% of the world’s population. Widespread limitations...
Video Gamesgroundalerts.com

Virtual Reality Gaming market to showcase an annual healthy growth rate over 2020-2025

Market Study Report has announced the launch of Virtual Reality Gaming market, a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.
Technologymccourier.com

[PDF] Virtual and Augmented Reality Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.