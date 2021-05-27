Paytm mulls $3 billion IPO in what would be India’s largest public market debut

On June 6, 2021, custom on-demand manufacturing marketplace Xometry filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol XMTR. The Maryland-based company, which was founded in 2013 and has raised a total of $200 million through eight funding rounds, is looking to raise up to $100 million in its initial public offering (IPO). Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay outstanding debt and for “general corporate purposes,” including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures, as well as possible future acquisitions, in line with its growth strategy to scale the company.