Paytm mulls $3 billion IPO in what would be India’s largest public market debut

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paytm, the Noida, Uttar Pradesh-based Indian e-commerce payment processor and fintech giant, has been brewing off an option to raise more than a whopping $3 billion (₹218 billion) in an IPO (Initial Public Offering) later this year, which in effect would mark up the world’s second-most populous country’s largest public market debut ever, a Bloomberg News report published in morning European morning trading hours on Thursday had unveiled citing unnamed sources.

Financial World

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
Person
Warren Buffet
