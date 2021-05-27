Paytm mulls $3 billion IPO in what would be India’s largest public market debut
Paytm, the Noida, Uttar Pradesh-based Indian e-commerce payment processor and fintech giant, has been brewing off an option to raise more than a whopping $3 billion (₹218 billion) in an IPO (Initial Public Offering) later this year, which in effect would mark up the world's second-most populous country's largest public market debut ever, a Bloomberg News report published in morning European morning trading hours on Thursday had unveiled citing unnamed sources.