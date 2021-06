LaPorte Jaycees announced that it will not be hosting this year’s 75th Annual 4th of July Parade in the City of La Porte, but will be hosted for the first time by the Kiwanis Club of La Porte. “Kiwanis Club is honored to be part of one of La Porte’s longest-standing and most cherished traditions,” said Kiwanis Club President Drummond Osborn.