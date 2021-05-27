LondonMetric continue spending spree with acquisition of urban warehouses
LondonMetric Property has announced the acquisition of two vacant London warehouse assets in Brent Cross and Streatham for a combined purchase price of £13.5 million. The Company has agreed a new 20 year lease with Jacuna Kitchens across c.75% of the combined space. Jacuna will operate c.100 dark kitchens across both locations and LondonMetric will refurbish and upgrade the warehouses to provide enhanced power, ventilation and drainage to the buildings.www.built-environment-networking.com