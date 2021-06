A woman recently travelled 5,953 miles from Los Angeles in the US to Seoul in South Korea to remove an old love-lock that she and her ex had attached to a famous tourist attraction.Kassie Yeung posted a Tiktok video about her epic journey, which has attracted 4.8 million views to date.It shows the 23-year-old on an aeroplane, before going to purchase a pair of wire cutters and then riding a cable car to the top of the South Korean capital’s North Seoul Tower.The text reads: “I am one petty mf [motherf**ker] idc [I don’t care] what anyone says”.Commonly known...