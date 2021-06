Detroit’s fast and loud Muscle Car era gets special notice. When you think of Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Besides money, it's history. The annual event attracts some of the most storied and coveted cars ever made. Typically, pre-war era and halo cars are going to occupy that space in the greatest numbers, but a muscle car class is proving that American performance cars have their right to be at the concours event too.