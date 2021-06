After weeks of a political drama in the House Education Committee that spilled over into the full House, Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-Chalmette) was officially removed as chair of that committee by Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales). “As elected members of the legislature, it is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and […] The post Garofalo officially removed as chair of Louisiana House Education Committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.