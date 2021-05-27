Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Champions League final: Manchester City fans' journey from Division Two despair

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are set to play in the biggest game in club football on Saturday. Yet, win or lose, many of their 'legacy fans' will tell you it's not even the most important game in the club's history. They'll point to 1999, when City had dropped out of English football's...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Royle
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Liverpool#Manchester United#Chelsea Football Club#League Football#Division Two#The Champions League#The Premier League#Rival Fans#Legacy Fans#Club Football#Blues#Etihad Stadium#Wembley#English Football#Porto#Secure Extra Time#European Dominance#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.