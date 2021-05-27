Need More Properties to Rent Out? Now Is The Time to Grow Your Vacation Rental Business

Personal Use Is Less Than the Greater of 15 Days or 10% of the Rental Days. Personal Use Exceeds the Greater of 14 Days or 10% of the Rental Days. Do you own a second home at the beach, in the mountains, or some other getaway location, or are you thinking about buying one? If so, then you may have thought about the possibility of renting it out. Though many people would never consider inviting renters into their vacation home, preferring to keep it for themselves and their family, doing so can offset some of the expenses related to the property, and you may even reap a tax benefit at the same time. Whichever route you choose to go, knowing all of the applicable tax rules regarding designated second homes helps you get the maximum financial benefit out of your asset and keeps you from making tax filing errors.