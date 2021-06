Today marks the first anniversary of the release of Valorant, Riot Games' tactical shooter, and the game has met with wild success: not least because of its focus on competitive balance and the developer's relative transparency with its audience. As well as being good principles under which to operate a live game, this also contrasts with the game's most serious competition, the nearly nine-year-old Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, whose custodian Valve tends to be less publicly forthcoming (even if its ongoing support for the title is unquestionable).