Do we humans owe our large brains to starch?

It turns out that those of us following the so-called Paleo diet have been eating the wrong foods. Proponents of this food plan have insisted that the diet of the hunter-gatherer, with the emphasis on the hunter, is best for our modern bodies. In other words: No processed food but the (one hopes) cooked meat of whatever did not eat the hunter first, along with whatever garnishes of fruits, nuts, seeds, and other plant parts found by foraging. The Paleo dieters believe that pre-modern humans and Neanderthals did not consume starchy grains such as wheat, oats, beans, lentils, and starchy tubers like potatoes. They insist that when such foods began to be eaten around the time that agriculture began, it was the beginning of health problems associated with consuming carbohydrates.