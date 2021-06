Feuquières, France - May 19, 2021 - Saverglass, the world's leading manufacturer specializing in the production and decoration of luxury and high-end glass bottles, today released its 2020-2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the company's achievements and measurable progress, with an extended focus on the second measurement of its carbon footprint in ten years (resulting in a decrease of -11% on scopes 1, 2 and 3 between 2009 and 2019) but also what led Saverglass to establish its low-carbon roadmap aiming at a consequent reduction of its emissivity by 2035 and the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050.