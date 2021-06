The outlook is one of increasing desperation for people in Cornwall seeking an affordable home. A Kent-based property auctioneer is offering “an exciting and rare opportunity” to acquire a small stone hut that used to house a public toilet off the B3306 near Morvah, in the far west of Cornwall. It is putting a guide price of £20–£25,000 (plus fees) on this ‘accommodation’, though it has to be said that the ladies and gents facilities have seen better days.