Simon Cowell is getting back on the horse — or, more accurately, back on the bike … this after breaking his back on one of these damn things less than a year ago. The ‘AGT’ host was spotted cruising along on another electric bicycle Sunday in Malibu with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and his young son, Eric … who all had bikes of their own. Interestingly, though, it was only Simon who seemed to be using a motorized version.