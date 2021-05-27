Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Local resident is feeling pretty lucky after winning more than $39,000 dollars with the Iowa Lottery this month

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7e3b_0aDTxCOy00

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, his name is Waylon Mesplay and he won a JACKPOT PARTY® Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $39,835.

Mesplay won that prize on a ticket he purchased at the Hy-Vee located at 2200 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Mesplay claimed his $39,835 prize on Tuesday, May 25 at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Lottery officials say the JACKPOT PARTY Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
362
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#Instaplay#The Iowa Lottery#Iowa Lottery Officials#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Wet weather and warmer temps in store for Quad-City region

The Quad-City region is expected to receive about 1 ½ inches of rain through 7 p.m. Wednesday and much warmer temperatures by the end of the week, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. Speck added that while the rain will be widespread, some areas could see...
Fruitland, IAPosted by
Fruitland Digest

These jobs are hiring in Fruitland — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Fruitland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Retail Merchandiser: Fast Start; 2. Sales- Mortgage Protection: $100k-$300K, No Cold Calling - Will Train; 3. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 4. Part Time Retail Merchandiser; 5. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Part Time Sales Associate IC; 8. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 9. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;