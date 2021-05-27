Local resident is feeling pretty lucky after winning more than $39,000 dollars with the Iowa Lottery this month

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, his name is Waylon Mesplay and he won a JACKPOT PARTY® Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $39,835.

Mesplay won that prize on a ticket he purchased at the Hy-Vee located at 2200 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Mesplay claimed his $39,835 prize on Tuesday, May 25 at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Lottery officials say the JACKPOT PARTY Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.