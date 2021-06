Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: On Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis signed Florida’s record $101.5 billion budget. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan granted Florida around $8.8 billion in stimulus funds and allowed us to make historic investments in the environment and education, though the governor refuses to credit him and congressional Democrats. The governor also vetoed about 150 projects proposed by individual members, including a $3 million project for Palm Beach County to make improvements to infrastructure in its historic region, much of which has not been enhanced in over 50 years. The outdated infrastructure has led to stormwater runoff and pollutant loading that has affected our local water systems.