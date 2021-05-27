Album Review: Jean-Michel Jarre – Amazônia
Environmental activism and music combine in legendary electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre’s new 52-minute album Amazônia. Jarre’s album, made to accompany Brazilian artists Sebastião Salgado’s newly released photography and multimedia project documenting the Amazon rainforest, combines binaural beats, natural sounds and ethnographic noises to form a haunting but fresh soundscape. Amazônia’s immersive listening experience allows the listener to step into a damp, dark world of rain, throaty vocals and grainy beats that match Salgado’s bleak but black-and-white photographs of the Amazon.music.mxdwn.com