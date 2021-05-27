Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: Jean-Michel Jarre – Amazônia

By Oona Milliken
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental activism and music combine in legendary electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre’s new 52-minute album Amazônia. Jarre’s album, made to accompany Brazilian artists Sebastião Salgado’s newly released photography and multimedia project documenting the Amazon rainforest, combines binaural beats, natural sounds and ethnographic noises to form a haunting but fresh soundscape. Amazônia’s immersive listening experience allows the listener to step into a damp, dark world of rain, throaty vocals and grainy beats that match Salgado’s bleak but black-and-white photographs of the Amazon.

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Jarre
Person
Sebastião Salgado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Photography#Experimental Music#Sound Of Music#New Music#Sound Art#Project Music#Vocals#Soundscape#Drums#Brazilian Artists#Rich Sound#Binaural Beats#Natural Sounds#Grainy Beats#Borderline Moving Piece#Stand Out Tracks#Voices#Clips#Ethnographic Noises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Review: Betty Moon releases exciting ‘Cosmicoma’ album

Words do not fail me when it comes to what I experienced listening to Cosmicoma. Excited, surprised, ecstatic is but a few of the emotions I felt. Betty Moon’s self-produced eight-track Cosmicoma is a refreshing hybrid of rock, Latin, hip-hop accompanied by a chameleon-like voice; one moment it is soulfully soft, the next minute Betty comes at you vocally with lots of attitude. The results are an epic collection of multiple hit singles.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review VULTURE Dealin’ Death

One of the few pearls of wisdom my parents bestowed upon my sibling and I outside those rare moments they weren’t allowing the boob tube to raise us had something to do with always giving people from your past the benefit of the doubt should you encounter them in the future. Look for and accept any positive changes that may have been made, but don’t be a blind pushover about it. Basically, grant second chances, but be careful with your forgiving and forgetting. To wit, here’s a list of past and present bands the members of Germany’s Vulture have dedicated their time, energy, and talents to: Beer Pressure, Bulldozing Bastard, Luzifer, Genocide, Hellhunt, Obsessör, Diabolic Night, Quintessenez, Blizzen, and Wifebeater.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: LWTHR’s synth-dom ‘Home’

LWTHR’s Home is an album that is full of dreamy drifts of warm sound, lovingly crafted melodies and spans a broad range of synth tones, timbres and textures that paint rich aural imagery in the mind of the listener. The first element that I feel makes Home work well is...
Musicthepostathens.com

Album Review: The best 5 tracks from Dayglow’s ‘Harmony House’

Sloan Struble, better known as the surging indie artist Dayglow, is just as human as the rest of us. While we were all confined to our sickly bedrooms in a year we all crave to forget, Dayglow was in his, too, adding the final touches to his sophomore album, Harmony House.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michel Benita: Looking At Sounds

Michel Benita's leader-debut with his Ethics band for ECM, 2016's River Silver, came as a welcome addition to his oeuvre and the label's catalogue, following the French bassist's earlier characteristic contributions in saxophonist Andy Sheppard's Trio Libero on Trio Libero (ECM, 2012) and Surrounded By Sea (ECM, 2015). As on the first Ethics album, 2010's self-titled effort released on OutNote, on River Silver Benita unified an international pool of musicians, with Norwegian guitar-scape designer Eivind Aarset washing atmospheric clouds over organic ensemble interplay between Japanese Koto player Mieko Miyazaki and French flugelhorn romantic Matthieu Michel, as well as the flexible rhythm section made up of drummer Philippe Garcia and Benita himself. The two former outings had an eclectic notion in common, which illuminated world-music currents with jazz didactics. Benita's newest crack Looking At Sounds on the other hand sees the bassist's band going in a more popular direction of jazz meets fusion, swapping out Miyazaki and Aarset for Jozef Dumoulin on Fender Rhodes in rhythmically uplifting sketches that combine Miles Davis' fusion-era groove vocabulary with wistful melodicism and meticulously arranged sonic design.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The Small Calamities - Moments Of Impact album review

Even at an hour long, The Small Calamities only left us wanting more with the equal-parts offbeat and opulent Moments Of Impact. Not a second is wasted on this unwaveringly bold and kaleidoscopic journey through genre, teetering between simmering midwest emo and a bright, folky twang, with enchanting tinges of Van Morrison-esque diner-pop and scruffy ‘90s-channelling pop-punk.
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

‘Scatterbrain’ review: The Chills’ new album proves their longevity

New Zealand band The Chills released their first album, Kaleidoscope World, in 1986. Chalk full of pacey tunes and cult themes, it rocked the world. Nearly forty years on, in 2021, their seventh studio album, Scatterbrain, is a testament to the band’s longevity and capacity to maintain their style, without being overly dull or anchored in repetitive beats or noises. Martin Phillipps, the driver behind the band, writes thematically powerful songs such as “Monolith” and “Worlds Within Worlds” in skeletally thin lyrics within this small album.
Musicgigwise.com

Album Review: Twenty One Pilots - Scaled and Icy

The hype behind Twenty One Pilots' new album Scaled and Icy has been as gigantic as the blue dragon found throughout the promotional material; with theories linking back to the band's previous concept-album-outings a plenty. Unfortunately for us, Twenty One Pilots latest full-lengthisn’t the fully-fledged, impressive, groundbreaking concept album that fans had been hyping themselves up for. Instead, what we received is an unfocused, often forgettable, attempt to appeal to the masses with cutesy pop tunes.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: The Len Price 3’s ‘The Strood Recording Company’ EP

When I was a boy, a man used to wander the streets in our area dressed up and looking like Christ from a 1950’s film epic. Staff and all. He eventually shot a police officer and was then subsequently shot by another police officer. Everyone knew who he was just from his visibility in the community.
Musicfolkalley.com

Album Review: Allison Russell, 'Outside Child'

Much has been written already about Allison Russell’s debut solo album, Outside Child, which released on May 21 via Fantasy Records. The artist known for her work in Our Native Daughters, Birds of Chicago, and Po’ Boy has always been a standout performer with a shapeshifting vocal talent. For fans who have been paying close attention, it’s not particularly surprising that she had an album as stunning as Outside Child in her.
Musicthebroadsideonline.com

Album Review: “Greatest Hits” by Waterparks

This isn’t a compilation of old hits, no. But the pop-rock band Waterpark’s fourth studio album might as well be a greatest hits release. Wrestling with the pressures of fame and paranoia as well as other common themes throughout their discography. Throughout the 17-track chaotic yet heartfelt journey, Waterparks tries their hand at emo rap, stadium rock, chaotic hyper pop and bedroom pop ballads.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: k.d. lang revisits with remixes on ‘makeover’

The mezzo-soprano voice of k.d. lang is a subtle, cloying force of nature. Given even decent material to work with, that voice can carry a song and make it more than it is, with minimal assistance needed from the arrangement. Makeover, lang’s new release of old material in celebration of Pride Month (which begins June 1), takes several of her best-known songs and presents them in dance remix editions—some of them in two newly released versions.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): CROSS VAULT — “AS STRANGERS WE DEPART”

Each song on the new album is an immersive, time-traveling spell that seems to carry the listener back to a mythic age. They meld poignance and passion, heaviness and heartbreak, with an unmistakable feeling of reverence. It’s a devotional album meant to be savored, to be soaked up from start to finish, the kind of experience in which any sense of time passing vanishes. And thus we’re proud to present a full stream of it today.
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Black Midi bewilders and berates the ‘Cavalcade’

London trio Black Midi has been labeled as being post-punk, experimental, noise and math rock. While “experimental” is certainly applicable, it doesn’t quite do the band justice. Following the critical acclaim of 2019’s Schlagenheim, Cavalcade, plays like a fever dream pressed onto 12-inch vinyl. Cavalcade. Black Midi. Rough Trade, May...
MusicMusicRadar.com

The 40 greatest synth sounds of all time, No 5: Jean-Michel Jarre - Oxygene, Pt 4

As is the case with other entries on our list, we can only understand the impact of Oxygene IV by examining the era into which it was released. By 1976, the synthesizer had infiltrated the mainstream. Adopted and integrated by big-name rock and pop musicians, sounds once associated with the avant-garde were now sprinkled amongst the electric guitars, electric pianos, horns and strings that formed the backbone of most hit records of the day.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: ‘A Cup of Good Smelling Coffee’ by Flamingo Jones

Flamingo Jones’ A Cup of Good Smelling Coffee takes a unique approach to synth-based music that incorporates a broad range of influences and musical ideas. The sonic story told by this album is both aching and wistful. Flamingo Jones keeps my ears ready to hear the story unfold through the richness of his music.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicfolkalley.com

Album Review: Oliver Wood, 'Always Smilin''

There’s plenty of music to keep us smilin’ for a long time on Oliver Wood’s funky, bluesy, soulful album. When the pandemic forced the Wood Brothers off the road, he spent most of 2020 gathering songs he’d written and jamming with friends. He’s joined on the album by guests including, among others, Phil Madeira on piano and organ, Susan Tedeschi and Freda McCrary (The McCrary Sisters) on vocals, John Medeski on organ, Phil Cook on guitar, and Ric Robertson on Wurlitzer, mandolin, and guitar.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Moby recreates the magic on ‘Reprise’

Moby had enough hits just off his 1999 album, Play, to last a lifetime. But the DJ/producer extraordinaire, whose career has now spanned three decades, has never been one to let his songs rest. He’s explored music-making in numerous sonic spaces over the years, and his latest, Reprise, takes some of those biggest hits, as well as early career successes, and reimagines them in either orchestral or acoustic environments—to resounding success.
Theater & Danceavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: U Totem’s Debut Album 30 Years Later

There are so many ways to introduce U Totem. They were a short-lived five-piece progressive rock band from Southern California that came out of the merger of two earlier groups: Motor Totemist Guild (led by James Grigsby) and 5uus (led by Dave Kerman). Through group members and guests, U Totem can be connected to numerous bands, Thinking Plague and Cartoon being examples. In a way, U Totem was a centroid of North American avant-prog and Rock In Opposition (RIO) influenced music in the late 1980s and early 1990s.