Watch: Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had 3 Miscarriages in Past 2 Years. After the storm, there can be a rainbow. Millions of women around the world have waged secret, silent and lengthy battles with infertility. Many have suffered IVF failures, miscarriages or other forms of pregnancy loss. Some of them, including celebrities such as Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Céline Dion, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama, and Shawn Johnson-East have gone public with their struggles. Inspired by other women who have done the same, they've, in turn, inspired others to share their stories as well.