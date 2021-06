Two Jackson men are in custody in connection to an April 20 shoplifting case in Madison in which a police officer was dragged by the car of a fleeing suspect. Jerrell Staten, 21, of Jackson, had his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court on April 22. His bond for the charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer was set at $1,000,000 and his bond for the charge of felony fleeing was set at $100,000.